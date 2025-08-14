These indie devs gave their co-op roguelite away for free for 24 hours – 2 million people claimed it, and now it's relaunched at $5 with the backing of the Deep Rock Galactic studio

Game Swing, the developer behind the new indie action roguelite Guntouchables, released the game for free for its first 24 hours, and in that timeframe a staggering two million people claimed it, which may or may not have contributed to Deep Rock Galactic publisher Ghost Ship picking up the publishing rights.

In an update shared to the Guntouchables Steam page, Game Swing announced that "over" two million copies were given away in the game's 24-hour launch window, "smashing every expectation we had.

"We're blown away, and incredibly grateful for all the excitement, support, and kind words you’ve been sharing with us," Game Swing said.

Guntouchables is a co-op shooter where one to four players touch down on a fallen world savaged by hordes of mutants, lending a vaguely Vampire Survivors-esque bullet hell element to the gameplay.

Solo players and teams pew pew mutants in attempt to complete objectives and collect UpCrates for cash and perks that'll help to avoid becoming overwhelmed by the game's gradually escalating difficulty, and in between runs you'll choose as a solo player or vote as a team on a variety of random enemy mutations as well as player perks.

If that sounds fun to you and you missed out on the giveaway, don't fret, it's available at a very modest $5 full price. And although the game hasn't managed to rack up a stable of reviews that's proportionate to the two million people who own the game, the developers are explicitly encouraging players to provide feedback and report any issues they come across.

"We're a tiny dev team of just 5 people so we don't have the resources of a AAA team. Therefore, every message, every report, and every bit of encouragement means the world to us. Together, we're making Guntouchables better, smoother, and more fun for everyone."

