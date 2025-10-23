Dev behind smash-hit "demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette" tunes into fan's stream just to lovingly roast them: "You are completely clueless and probably OUR worst player so far"

CloverPit, described by its developer Panik Arcade as "the demonic lovechild of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette" on Steam, has taken the web by storm with its engaging roguelite loop and gambling mechanics – but not all who play it are, erm, good.

Panik Arcade seems to think so anyway (although it's all loving jesting in good fun). According to streamer Kliffoth, the dev tuned into their broadcast of CloverPit… just to tear into their skill (or supposed lack thereof). Kliffoth reveals as much in a new post, exclaiming, "WHY AM I BEING VIOLATED BY THE CLOVERPIT DEVELOPERS?" Attached is a screenshot of what they were told in chat mid-stream by the game's own co-creator.

"Hey, I'm co-developer of this game, and I really appreciate you playing it. It looks like you have some fun too! That's really great," reads the message. "However, we never intended that player will struggle this much. I would advise you to look up some guides online because you are completely clueless and probably OUR worst player so far." It's brutal, it's hilarious, and what's more, there aren't any hard feelings here.

WHY AM I BEING VIOLATED BY THE CLOVERPIT DEVELOPERS pic.twitter.com/3onp79zXmGOctober 22, 2025

As Kliffoth follows up on their original thread, "I think it's very funny! I took it in good spirits and we had a good laugh." They also recommend the roguelite wholeheartedly in the replies, despite the devs' amusing diss: "CloverPit is also INSANELY good so I 100% recommend it, these guys deserve your money."

On a brighter note, Kliffoth admits they've improved at the game, too. "I then proceeded to get 200 million coins," as they write.

They're certainly not wrong about CloverPit being "INSANELY good," either. Sitting on Steam right now with thousands of stellar reviews and a "Very Positive" rating overall, it's safe to say that plenty of people absolutely agree with Kliffoth there. After all, Panik Arcade managed to sell over 100,000 copies in a single day – no easy feat by any means, and a fact that speaks to the game's well-earned stellar reputation.

