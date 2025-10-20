Clever roguelike Ball x Pit sold 300,000 copies on Steam and consoles in 5 days, forever proving mankind yearns for 1976 Atari icon Breakout
Another hit roguelike has hit
The year is 1976. The talk of the town is Breakout, an action game that basically turned Pong into a PvE experience, challenging players to bounce a ball around an arena in order to destroy layers of bricks. The technology on display is mind-blowing. How do those wizards at Atari do it?
The year is 2025. The talk of the town is Ball x Pit, an action game that basically turned Breakout into a precision-engineered serotonin dispenser cleverly disguised as a roguelike. You build a base, combine balls, and happily plug away at unlocks like a pigeon pecking the big red food button.
300,000 people bought Ball x Pit in five days across PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch (Switch 2 release coming this fall). The people yearn for the balls.
"Thank you all!!!!" developer Kenny Sun said of Ball x Pit's smashing launch, using an appropriate number of exclamation points for a dev who's been at this for at least a decade and finally hooked a whopper release.
"Been too overwhelmed for a formal announcement post but BALL x PIT came out yesterday and I'm stunned by the response!" Sun said a few days ago on Bluesky. "I'm very grateful to everyone who helped make it possible."
On all platforms, but on Steam especially, Ball x Pit is soaking up enviable user reviews, sitting at over 3,000 95% positive on Valve's store. It's a simple, easy to pick up, hard to put down game about balls. Just what the doctor ordered: a roguelike. Add it to the list alongside Godbreakers, Megabonk, Slots & Daggers, and oh no they just keep coming, how am I to play them all?
Our Ball x Pit review praises the flow state of combat, even if combat eventually gets repetitive.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
- 3