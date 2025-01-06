Balatro maker promises that the dodgiest odds in the hit roguelike aren't deceiving you

As more and more people open their eyes to the gift that is Balatro, its creator is promising newbies that the game's dodgiest odds aren't dodgy at all.

Balatro is a deckbuilding roguelike where you're chasing high scores with poker hands, while modifying your deck and buying upgrades along the way. Jokers in particular will stick with you and add unique effects to you hands - they might multiply your score if you play a full house, for example.

But one card, called Wheel of Fortune, claims that there's a 25% chance it'll add a modifier to a Joker when used. This might include making a random Joker a Foil (where it'll dish out 50 chips each hands) a Holographic card (that'll add a +10 multiplier every hand) or a Polychrome card (which adds a 1.5x upgrade.) Though, when you actually play the game, it can feel like you get unlucky way more often than not.

"Looks like a few of you jokers got Balatro for Christmas," Balatro creator Localthunk recently tweeted. "I’ll answer what surely is your first question about the game: Yes, Wheel of Fortune really is 1 in 4." I don't quite believe him but maybe lady luck isn't on my side.

The PSA is probably needed as Balatro recently hit a new all-time peak on Steam, months after its launch, possibly due to its multiple Game Awards, countless GOTY nods, and continued virality over the last year. Localthunk hasn't let the success get to their head, though. The breakout developer recently shared the GOTY love with his absolute favorite indie games of 2024.

