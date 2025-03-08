Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"

News
By
published

"This is from Slay the Spire (see? Told you I’d steal from it)"

Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
(Image credit: Playstack)

Deckbuilding roguelikes have become a top-tier genre in recent years. Slay the Spire has undoubtedly been the king of the genre since it launched into early access back in 2017, but the arrival of Balatro in 2024 definitely made the contention for the throne a lot more crowded. Balatro arrived out of nowhere and took the world by storm, being a bona fide game of the year contender among behemoths like Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

But that overnight success came after almost three years of hard work. And just over one year after the game launched, the developer Localthunk released a diary detailing the development of the game, from its beginnings in December 2021 through to the game launching in February 2024.

There’s a litany of interesting details scattered within, but there’s a really good tidbit in one of the early logs back in December 2021, saying, “I also made a very conscious effort not to play any more roguelike games starting now. Localthunk added, “this was because making games is my hobby, releasing them and making money from them is not, so naively exploring roguelike design (and especially deckbuilder design, since I had never played one before) was part of the fun for me. I wanted to make mistakes, I wanted to reinvent the wheel, I didn’t want to borrow tried-and-true designs from existing games.”

Around a year and a half later, however, in the May 2023 entry, there’s a note in the diary that simply reads, “I downloaded Slay the Spire and played it for the first time. Holy s***. Now that is a game.”

Despite not wanting previous deckbuilders to influence their work on Balatro, five months later, in October 2023, another note on Slay the Spire appeared, saying, “The biggest addition is the inclusion of a sort of ‘ascension’ system. This is from Slay the Spire (see? Told you I’d steal from it) but I think it was a super cool way to add difficulty and give players a sort of checklist to work through.” So even if Balatro has become arguably the biggest deckbuilder sensation of all time, it has a bit of Slay the Spire to thank.


Elsewhere in the Balatro developer diary, Localthunk revealed that the game’s critical acclaim came as a surprise, saying, "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8, and I made the damn thing."

See more Nintendo Switch News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Balatro Joker card
Balatro dev says solitaire exists "at the peak of game culture" and was debatably "the most important" inspiration for his poker roguelike
A screen full of Joker cards on Balatro
After an unbeatable year for Balatro, we asked a professional poker player to break down what makes the indie roguelike so good
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
Balatro Joker card
Balatro creator shares the GOTY love with other indie games while giving out a "very prestigious Golden Thunk award"
Die In the Dungeon
This slick roguelike deckbuilder is shoulder-to-shoulder with Balatro and Slay the Spire on Steam top sellers, and its dev is feeling the pressure: "The definition of walking among giants"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
After 10 months, 3 Game Awards, and the downfall of global productivity, roguelike hit Balatro reaches a new all-time Steam peak
Latest in Roguelike Games
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
Vampire Survivors screenshot showing a character shooting beams of light at surrounding enemies
Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful
Balatro Joker card
"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Balatro Joker art
Balatro creator was "shocked" at his poker roguelike's high review scores: "I don’t think I would have rated Balatro higher than an 8 and I made the damn thing"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro's first few hours generated over $600,000, "far more money" than the roguelike's creator had ever made: "It is the most surreal day of my life"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
Latest in News
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon
Screenshot of Herdling, showing the weird yaks heading toward a sunset horizon.
With 18,000 glowing Steam reviews on their lovely debut game, this indie team's game about leading cute fantasy yaks up a mountain is instantly one to watch
Keanu Reeves and Brzrkr
Justin Lin to helm Keanu Reeves' comic book movie adaptation BRZRKR for Netflix
Vampire Survivors screenshot showing a character shooting beams of light at surrounding enemies
Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful
Train to Busan passengers
Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
More about roguelike
Vampire Survivors screenshot showing a character shooting beams of light at surrounding enemies

Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful
Balatro Joker card

"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
See more latest
Most Popular
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon
Screenshot of Herdling, showing the weird yaks heading toward a sunset horizon.
With 18,000 glowing Steam reviews on their lovely debut game, this indie team's game about leading cute fantasy yaks up a mountain is instantly one to watch
Keanu Reeves and Brzrkr
Justin Lin to helm Keanu Reeves' comic book movie adaptation BRZRKR for Netflix
Vampire Survivors screenshot showing a character shooting beams of light at surrounding enemies
Before selling millions of copies, Vampire Survivors creator says he'd "given up on the idea of success," and he's not interested in making something just to be successful
Train to Busan passengers
Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
Thomas Shelby on a horse
Although Netflix is making the Peaky Blinders movie, fans need not to worry as it will be released in theaters too
Former Xbox boss says GTA: San Andreas and its infamously NSFW Hot Coffee minigame "signified a maturing of the industry" and put games "on par with movies and music"
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar
James Cameron had "too many great ideas" for Avatar: The Way of Water, so the cut content became Avatar 3 which "will actually be a little bit longer" than its 3-hour predecessor
Suikoden
As Suikoden returns from the dead, Konami wants the cult JRPG classic to "become a huge title that can rival other AAA" games
King Kong wrestling a giant squid monster
The Monsterverse expands with Return to Skull Island, a comic tying into Netflix's King Kong-centric animated series