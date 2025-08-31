A new "chaotic roguelike" inspired by genre top dog Balatro quietly came out months ago, but still has 100% positive Steam reviews and its free demo totally proves why
Omelet You Cook has literally perfect user reviews
Balatro's already spawned a whole wave of zany roguelikes - the demonic slot machine -fuelled CloverPit, to name one - but another game inspired by Balatro quietly came out in early access months ago and is still holding on to a literally perfect rating.
Omelet You Cook describes itself as a "cozy chaotic cooking roguelike" where you're tasked with slotting different ingredients on, well, an omelet in pursuit of higher scores.
A bell pepper might give you extra points when placed next to meats, while a coconut gives you a whopping 20 points, but takes one away for each other ingredient on the plate. If you're the type of person who gags until your eyeballs bulge at the thought of pineapple on pizza, Omelet You Cook might be a bit hard to stomach.
In between rounds, you're doing typical roguelikey things. You can buy and add new ingredients into your pantry, each with their own unique effects, or unlock more game-wide upgrades that'll boost your entire run. There's also twists and special conditions in each round, meaning no two runs can ever really be the same.
Rearranging cursed omelet toppings is a winning recipe, thoough. The game came out earlier this summer and didn't make too much of a splash at the time, but now, months later, Omelete You Cook still has a 100% rating based on almost 400 Steam user reviews. I played about an hour of its free Steam demo and could totally see why.
On Reddit, co-developer Dan Schumacher said it's an "omelet-cooking roguelike inspired by Balatro, Luck be a Landlord, and the Neopets Giant Omelet."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
