Right before Sony dropped 3 remasters in 40 minutes, former Blizzard president echoed gamers tired of remasters: "Personally want to see sequels and new games"

Former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has called for fewer game remasters in favor of more new experiences.

In a tweet ahead of the PlayStation State of Play last night, Ybarra said that he was "hoping we don't see a lot of remasters continuing across the industry." Ybarra's comments were attached to a picture of Days Gone, remaster rumors of which were circling ahead of last night's event despite its 2019 release. That rumor wasn't proven true last night, but the leaked Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was unveiled in its place, along with several other remaster projects, including Lunar and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver.

Hoping we don’t see a lot of remasters continuing across the industry. I get some enjoy them, but personally want to see sequels and new games/worlds. https://t.co/dE9a4OXelDSeptember 24, 2024

Ybarra goes on to explain that while "I get some [people] enjoy" remasters, he'd "personally want to see sequels and new games/worlds." There's a definite sense across the industry that getting new IP off the ground is a risky proposition right now, and Sony's push for live-service multiplayer has also led to several studios squeezing their successful catalogues harder than ever. Sony's remaster strategy has come under particular fire, with repeated re-releases swelling the ranks of Naughty Dog and Insomniac's release schedules in particular.

This isn't the first time Ybarra has weighed in on the industry this month, although last time he was a little further in Sony's corner. In the wake of the PS5 Pro unveiling, the former Blizzard president jumped to Sony's defense over the PS5 Pro's $700 price tag, suggesting that it's not all that bad - you can just trade in your current PS5, so the real price is only $350.

