Red Dead Redemption 2 "was the best thing" that Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser worked on, not GTA 5: "The best single realization of open-world storytelling thematic consistency"

If you think GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' greatest game to date, you might be surprised to learn that studio co-founder Dan Houser has a different favorite himself: Red Dead Redemption 2.

Houser, who left Rockstar in 2020 to co-found new studio Absurd Ventures after working on everything from the Grand Theft Auto series to L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3, apparently likes the Red Dead Redemption sequel above all. Speaking during a Q&A panel at LA Comic Con this past weekend, the Rockstar veteran reveals as much when asked what title has stood out as his "favorite" over the years.

"Red Dead 2," admits Houser, "I think, was the best thing that I worked on, the best single realization of open-world storytelling thematic consistency, and understanding how the games are assembled to take you on an emotional journey." The former Rockstar lead isn't the only one who regards Red Dead Redemption 2 so highly, either. With a "Very Positive" rating on Steam and thousands of active players, it's safe to say fans still love it.

It's not the only Rockstar gem that stands out to Houser, though. "I also think GTA 4, because we did try to evolve how we did the storytelling and did it in a fundamental way," he says. He also brings GTA 5 up. "I think the middle section of GTA 5 is amazing. When we got the three characters working, I think it was not flawless, but it was so smooth. That middle section, that was really amazing." And, an honorable mention: "the end of Red Dead 1."

Hearing his personal favorite and other highlights is eye-opening, especially as GTA 6 looms over us as Rockstar's next big release – although it'll be the first new launch since Houser's own departure from the company five years ago. Here's hoping it manages to impress as much as its predecessors evidently have, and that we potentially see a Red Dead Redemption 3 come later down the line… although I might just be coping with that last bit.

