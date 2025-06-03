Mario Kart World won't have fan-favorite 200cc at launch, but the game's producer is being coy about it being added later: "I'm afraid I can't say just yet"

Mario Kart World is unfortunately missing out on one of Mario Kart 8's best modes, with 200cc being deconfirmed for the game at launch. However, the Switch 2 game's producer is being coy about it potentially being added down the line.

Mario Kart 8 launched with the standard three speeds of 50cc, 100cc, and 150cc when it first arrived on Wii U, and then when the final batch of DLC for the game arrived in 2015, Nintendo introduced 200cc. This mode turned Mario Kart 8 into a high-speed endurance test where you actually need to press the brake button for once in your life, and fit perfectly with the F-Zero maps introduced in the DLC packs. However, the beloved mode (especially by everyone at GamesRadar+) is MIA in Mario Kart World.

Speaking to Rolling Stone , Mario Kart World producer Kosuke Yabuki is asked whether Nintendo was planning on introducing 200cc to the game later down the line, like with the Wii U version. Yabuki says, "Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes like this," adding, "does that mean we're going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I'm afraid I can't say just yet."

So while not a direct confirmation, it isn't a no, so there's still hope.

Yabuki also reveals an interesting tidbit about how Nintendo approaches the modes when creating tracks, saying that it actually works backwards from 150cc. Yabuki says, "During development, the way that we developers approach the game is we try to think of 150cc as being the standard. We try to use 150cc to experience these newly designed courses first and make sure that they work at that engine size."



