Pokemon TCG Pocket reportedly made $245 million more than Pokemon Go managed in its first year

Pokemon TCG Pocket has reached its one-year anniversary and managed to have the highest-performing first year for a Pokemon mobile game.

It may not feel like it, but it's been just over a year since The Pokemon Company killed our productivity by releasing Pokemon TCG Pocket upon the world. Naturally with it being a free mobile game, there are ways to spend money on it. As someone who doesn't understand the appeal behind buying virtual cards (I don't even really see the appeal of physical ones either, mind you, but that's neither here nor there), I knew it would do well, but even I'm shocked it outdid Pokemon Go .

But as reported by Pocket Gamer , analytics app AppMagic estimates that Pokemon TCG Pocket made almost $1.3 million in its first year, with Pokemon Go slightly behind it by about $245 million. Unsurprisingly, the game's best month was November 2024, when it made $229.3 million, as the game launched on October 31, 2024, so the hype around it was at its peak.

However, the release of new expansions has given the game boosts throughout the year, with February 1, 2025, being the game's best day, making $11.2 million off the back of the Space-Time Smackdown expansion. And it's still doing well today, with October 2025's revenue being over $50 million.

The other Pokemon mobile games aren't anywhere near the two behemoths that are TCG Pocket and Pokemon Go, with third place, Pokemon Sleep, being nowhere near the $500 million mark in the graph.

While you're here, you should check out our guide for Pokemon TCG Pocket's best decks and the meta tier list .