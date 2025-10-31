Pokemon TCG Pocket reportedly made $245 million more than Pokemon Go managed in its first year

News
By published

I for one am shocked Pokemon Sleep did not sweep the board

Zoomed in art of the Sudowoodo illustration rare card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
(Image credit: Creatures, DeNA, The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket has reached its one-year anniversary and managed to have the highest-performing first year for a Pokemon mobile game.

It may not feel like it, but it's been just over a year since The Pokemon Company killed our productivity by releasing Pokemon TCG Pocket upon the world. Naturally with it being a free mobile game, there are ways to spend money on it. As someone who doesn't understand the appeal behind buying virtual cards (I don't even really see the appeal of physical ones either, mind you, but that's neither here nor there), I knew it would do well, but even I'm shocked it outdid Pokemon Go.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.