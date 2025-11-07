Pokemon Legends: Z-A's DLC is making a change to the level cap Game Freak has "never dared touch," and a VGC World Champion thinks "there's no telling how difficult the game can get" now

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's upcoming DLC expansion allows Pokemon to officially breach the level 100 limit for the first time in series history, and one World Champion is concerned.

In a YouTube video, 2016 Pokemon VGC World Champion Wolfe "Wolfey" Glick points out the change, calling it "completely unprecedented," and noting that while previous Pokemon games have experimented with the likes of Z-moves, adding types, new forms like regional versions, Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax forms, "they have never dared touch something that has existed since Generation 1, which is the level 100 limit."

Pokemon can now go above level 100 - YouTube Watch On

Glick notes that in the new trailer for the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension expansion "they show off not just one, but a ton of Pokemon that are well above level 100." Glick adds that the implications of this are unknown, but are possibly "pretty big," explaining "the entire game is balanced around capping you out at level 100, if you can go beyond that, there's no telling how difficult the game can get."

Glick ponders on the potential new level limit, asking "what if there's no level limit?" Which, as one commenter puts it, is "finally an explanation for Ash’s Pikachu."

The VGC champion adds that the most pressing question is whether this is a permanent change to the games going forward. Personally, I reckon this extended level cap is purely for the expansion's new "Hyperspace" area and that it will jump back down for regular play. I can't imagine The Pokemon Company throwing such a massive change into a DLC, especially when the franchise has such a massive competitive scene built around the level 100 Pokemon limit.

Glick says his guess that it is just for the Hyperspace areas too, but adds "I don't know," and that we have "no precedent to go off of."

