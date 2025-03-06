Pokemon fans prove they'll buy anything as a Cheeto shaped like a Charizard sells for almost $90k

A Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of a Charizard – a Cheetozard, if you will – sells for $87,840, proving Pokemon fans really will spend their money on anything.

As reported by Go Nintendo (and originally spotted by Polygon), the three-inch long Cheeto in the shape of a Charizard has sold at a Goldin auction after first being found "sometime between 2018 to 2022." So, I wouldn't recommend eating it as it's probably very stale by now, but it does look pretty cool.

It's seriously uncanny just how much this Cheeto looks like a Charizard. It's got the horns, wings, and even a long tail. The fact that it's the Flamin' Hot variety makes it even better, what with Charizard being a Fire-type and all.

The Cheeto has been displayed on a faux Pokemon card that states it evolves from Cheeteleon, cute. It has 120HP and is a Fire-type, but it doesn't have any moves so I don't think it will be legal in competitive play, sorry.

The listing for Cheetozard started at a more modest but still absurd $250, and by bid ten it was already up to $1,050. 13 took it above $2,000, and it was the 60th bid that secured the "card" at its final price. The winning bid was actually $72,000, but there's a 22% fee that gets added to that which took the total to $87,840.

I may not have enough disposable income to bid on a Cheetozard, but I have been enjoying the free-to-play Pokemon TCG Pocket and have collected some pretty cool cards on there. I recently completed my meta-defining Darkrai ex and Weavile ex deck which has got me nine consecutive wins so far, but who's counting? It's me. I'm counting.

