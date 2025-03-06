Pokemon fans prove they'll buy anything as a Cheeto shaped like a Charizard sells for almost $90k
That's an expensive snack
A Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of a Charizard – a Cheetozard, if you will – sells for $87,840, proving Pokemon fans really will spend their money on anything.
As reported by Go Nintendo (and originally spotted by Polygon), the three-inch long Cheeto in the shape of a Charizard has sold at a Goldin auction after first being found "sometime between 2018 to 2022." So, I wouldn't recommend eating it as it's probably very stale by now, but it does look pretty cool.
It's seriously uncanny just how much this Cheeto looks like a Charizard. It's got the horns, wings, and even a long tail. The fact that it's the Flamin' Hot variety makes it even better, what with Charizard being a Fire-type and all.
The Cheeto has been displayed on a faux Pokemon card that states it evolves from Cheeteleon, cute. It has 120HP and is a Fire-type, but it doesn't have any moves so I don't think it will be legal in competitive play, sorry.
The listing for Cheetozard started at a more modest but still absurd $250, and by bid ten it was already up to $1,050. 13 took it above $2,000, and it was the 60th bid that secured the "card" at its final price. The winning bid was actually $72,000, but there's a 22% fee that gets added to that which took the total to $87,840.
I may not have enough disposable income to bid on a Cheetozard, but I have been enjoying the free-to-play Pokemon TCG Pocket and have collected some pretty cool cards on there. I recently completed my meta-defining Darkrai ex and Weavile ex deck which has got me nine consecutive wins so far, but who's counting? It's me. I'm counting.
If you're hungry for more Pokemon, check out everything we know about Pokemon Legends Z-A, more was revealed on Pokemon day recently.
