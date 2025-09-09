Pokemon Emerald master beats the game while taking "the fewest steps possible" using "every trick" around, is immediately told he could have taken even fewer steps

Over two decades have passed since Game Freak and Nintendo saw the launch of Pokemon Emerald, but fans of the iconic creature collector aren't quite done coming up with creative ways to challenge themselves with the 21-year-old gem.

YouTuber Rylockes, who has previously done everything from hardcore Nuzlockes to playing 100 versions of Pokemon Sapphire at the same time in 107 hours, is back with another feat: tackling Pokemon Emerald while "taking the fewest steps possible." As he lays out before diving into the challenge, "theoretically, there is a lowest number of steps that the game can be beaten in" – and that number is what he aims to hit.

It's safe to say that Rylockes puts in the work to do so, concocting the shortest possible paths to take while taking advantage of effects like overworld poison – an effect that means he can cleverly black out and warp to checkpoints so as to "avoid" extra steps. As the YouTuber puts it, he employs "every trick to save steps that the game gives me." Eventually, these tricks pay off. Rylockes finishes the game in a mind-boggling 7,058 steps.

I Beat Pokemon By Taking the Fewest Steps Possible - YouTube Watch On

"I legitimately spent months playing this game over and over, thinking of every possible way to save steps," he concludes at the end of his impressive 30:53 run. "I feel very good about this final step count. However, I would not be surprised if there was something I forgot that would save a few steps. If there is anything that you think I missed, I encourage you to let me know in the comments" – and, unsurprisingly, fellow fans do just that.

"Instead of catching a Poochyena as your Rock Smash user, you could get a Zigzagoon with Pickup," advises one commenter. "Pickup can get you healing items, X Attacks, and, most importantly, Escape Ropes, eliminating the need to enter the Pokemart, saving 14 tiles." That could bring Rylockes down to 7,044 – and the potential to go lower doesn't end there. Other players offer similar advice to save him steps.

Rylcokes even responds to some of them, including one instructing "to ignore the Mach Bike completely and pick up the Acro Bike in Rydel's Shop before going to Route 119" – a suggestion that the YouTuber personally tested and found would result in three fewer steps. These aren't the only viable proposals, either, begging the question: What number of steps really is the lowest possible one players can hit in Pokemon Emerald?

Here's hoping another Pokemon Emerald master steps up to the plate and gives it a whirl – or Rylockes has a go at beating his own step count. Considering just how long it took to get down to 7,058 steps, though, I wouldn't hold my breath.



Are you a fan of the creature collectors from Nintendo yourself? You'll want to check all we know about Pokemon Legends Z-A before you go, then.