Get your detective caps on: Pokemon is teasing some sort of mystery Detective Pikachu announcement

It sounds like Pikachu might be getting ready to don his detective hat once more - at least in some fashion - as an official Pokemon account has teased that some exciting news might be coming this week.

As spotted by ComicBook , over on Twitter, the official Japanese Pokemon Information Bureau (@poke_times) account points out (translated by Google and DeepL) that this Friday, October 4, marks one year since the release of Detective Pikachu Returns – the Nintendo Switch sequel to the 2016 3DS game. Critics' reactions to the sequel were rather mixed – GamesRadar+'s Rollin Bishop gave it three out of five stars in his Detective Pikachu Returns review . Clearly, though, the release still marks an occasion that the company will celebrate in some way, as the account teases that there may be "some great news" on the anniversary.

What that news might be is another matter – it could theoretically be anything from another game, new DLC, merch, or even movie news. Detective Pikachu already got its own fantastic movie in 2019, after all, and before its release, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel was in the works and would be written by Oren Uziel. Things have been pretty quiet since then until last year, when Deadline reported that Jonathan Krisel was in negotiations to direct it, with Chris Galletta apparently set to write the script. Needless to say, there have been quite a few things said but not many things shown, so there's no doubt that some will be hoping for clarity there.

We don't have long to wait to find out what it's all about, anyway, as that anniversary will be upon us in just two days' time. In the meantime, it'll – ironically – have to remain a mystery.

While you're here, be sure to check out our ranking of the best Pokemon games .