Astro Bot devs follow up a strong launch with free DLC teases including more VIP bots to rescue and speedrun levels

Astro Bot is following up a hot launch with even more content, as its director confirms we're getting free DLC that includes challenge levels, leaderboards, new VIP bots, and more.

Speaking to Quest Daily, studio director Nicolas Doucet confirms that we're getting another content helping this year for the lowly sum of nothing. While Doucet is keen to set expectations by saying it'll be small – not "huge" – there are still a few much-requested bits on the way.

We're getting speedrun levels for the perfectionists, complete with leaderboards and some new VIP bots to rescue. The latter point is interesting, as eagle-eyed fans have already noticed that the game's credits hint at content for Assassin's Creed, Stellar Blade, Worms, and Rayman that we've yet to see. Who knows, given Doucet's comments, we may be seeing VIP bots based on those games sooner rather than later.

Even more in the realm of teasers, Doucet also says we may get something a bit more "toy" related that'll be for everyone – which is fair considering not everyone will be speedrunning Astro Bot. He's unsure if that'll make the free content drop, so we'll have to wait and see.

Regardless, the Astro Bot team will likely find a few players keen to jump back in. The platformer has launched to oodles of rave reviews, including our own. Our Astro Bot review gives the game a perfect score, saying it "Soars above and beyond to serve up a near-perfect platformer."

