Some of Where Winds Meet's many minigames and stealth systems could use a polish, but it doesn't Suck-iro – this martial arts action-RPG is well worth your time. If future updates focus on its strengths and reign in the gimmicks, this joyous open world will be a pleasure to fight your way through.

Where Winds Meet is a game full of good ideas. It's also full of bizarre ideas, bad ideas, and possibly every idea ever. That's what happens when you decide that your martial arts open world should also contain crime scene investigating, base building, stealth, swimming, hunting, cooking, crafting, fishing, debating, AI chatbots, endless minigames, and secrets that can only be accessed by throwing live bears at them.

It's also got a horrible UI that's harder to navigate than Gatwick airport drunk, a battle pass that costs money which keeps irritatingly advertising itself, and about four million currencies and upgrade systems to keep track of. Got all that?

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

Fast facts Release date: November 14, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Mobile

Developer: Everstone Studios

Publisher: NetEase

So this should be a spread-too-thin overreaching mess. And it, er, occasionally is. But strong combat and a world full of character was enough to keep me enjoying Where Winds Meet. It's set in China in the 9th Century but has what you could charitably call a loose relationship with history. We're in full-on fantasy land here, with magic rife. Luckily you're more than capable of defending yourself as you're a master of martial arts. There's swordplay, a spear, a fan (yep), and even a pleasingly lethal umbrella.

Whatever you choose, this is clearly a game made by a development team who've sunk a lot of hours into Sekiro. Perfect parrying is the order of the day, though it's a lot more forgiving than FromSoftware's game. There's even a helpful prompt you can switch on that gives you approximately fifty years to press the parry button. You take far more hits, too, and it's the timing of your cooldown attacks that's actually your main concern. Every weapon has a spectacular range of special attacks for you to rain down upon your foes whenever you get an opening.

Flying daggers