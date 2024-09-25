Star Wars Outlaws sales aren't great, now it hits Steam in November with its first "fairly meaty" DLC, and the devs promise "multiple" free updates

Star Wars Outlaws sales have been "softer than expected," and the lessons learned have been part of why Ubisoft has delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows to 2025. Alongside that announcement, the Outlaws devs have confirmed that the game is coming to Steam on November 21 alongside its first DLC pack, and they've expanded on their plans for free updates to improve the game.

The first Star Wars Outlaws DLC pack, Wild Card, is set to launch on November 21, according to a new message from Ubisoft on Twitter. The DLC had previously been announced for a vague 'fall' launch. November 21 will also see the game launch on Steam. It had previously been exclusive to Ubisoft's own launcher and the Epic Games Store on PC, with no clear indication it was going to come to other storefronts.

Wild Card will see Kay take on Lando Calrissian in a high-stakes Sabacc tournament. Creative director Julian Gerighty tells Game File (paywalled) that both this DLC pack and its spring 2025 follow-up are "fairly meaty."

Ubisoft also says in the message to fans that "we're hard at work creating multiple title updates, which will bring optimization, gameplay polishing, and tweaks, as well as quality of life changes including adjustments to combat and stealth gameplay." Gerighty indicated these updates were coming in an interview with us earlier this month, but while he specifically called out improvements to early stealth missions, it wasn't clear at the time what the full breadth of the updates would look like.

In the Game File interview, Gerighty notes that the team has been looking at telemetry data from Outlaws players to "spot improvements just to allow people to not get hung up on certain parts." In other words, Ubisoft knows exactly where you've been failing those stealth missions. "The data is fairly granular," Gerighty explains. "So you see an uptick in a caught or kill ratio at this particular beat in this particular quest, you know that there's something that's not quite working. It's not that it's a pleasurable frustration. It's just not fair and not fun."

Some of those updates are already here, as Star Wars Outlaws' "challenging stealth moments" started being improved shortly after launch.