Most planets in Star Wars Outlaws only take "4 or 5 minutes" to cross on a speeder – the size of 3 Assassin's Creed Odyssey zones stitched together

Ubisoft has revealed that three of the five planets in Star Wars Outlaws can be traversed in four to five minutes in a speeder.

In a new IGN interview, creative director Julian Gerighty loosely compared the size of the Star Wars Outlaws planets Tatooine, Akiva, Kijimi, Cantonica, and the moon Toshara to that of two or three zones in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. "Toshara is very close in size to Akiva and Tatooine; I think Tatooine may be a little bit larger," Gerighty said.

Equipped with a speeder, "[Toshara takes] four or five minutes nonstop, which doesn't sound like a lot, but once you're committed it's a fairly large amount and you are always going to be distracted," said Gerighty. "Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was one of the games that we were looking at while creating this, you have different zones on the map [...][Toshara is] two or three of those put together."

Gerighty's lack of specificity in terms of which Assassin's Creed Odyssey zones can be used as reference points makes it tricky to get a confident grasp on the size of Star Wars Outlaws' map, but at the very least we can safely glean that Toshara, Akiva, and Tatooine are right about the same size and will each take about four to five minutes to cross from one side to its opposite in a speeder.

Star Wars Outlaws has long been positioned as something of a compact, more linear alternative to the open-world behemoths we've come to expect from Ubisoft's modern Assassin's Creed games like Valhalla, Origins, and Odyssey. Last July, Gerighty told Edge that the planets in Outlaws will be "manageable" in size for both the player and the folks building the planets at Ubisoft.

You don't level up in Star Wars Outlaws like most Ubisoft RPGs – you unlock skills and upgrade gear by meeting "full-on characters" and completing their "adventures".