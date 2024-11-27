Interstellar-style sci-fi RPG Exodus is getting a tabletop RPG from a former Mass Effect and OG Baldur's Gate developer

Exodus , the upcoming sci-fi RPG developed by Mass Effect and Baldur's Gate veterans and front manned by Matthew McConahughey, is releasing a special founders edition TTRPG book.

There's a lot of star power behind Exodus, a game coming sometime in the future. It's set in a universe where humanity has had to flee a dying Earth, and the game revolves around going on long, interstellar missions where the laws of relativity will cause those you leave behind to age as you remain young and zip across the galaxy.

The founders edition TTRPG is intended as a "thank you" to players who wish to support the game. It's called Exodus Traveller's Handbook and takes place within the extended universe of the Exodus video game, meaning you may not see all the same characters, but there could be some neat little references or crossovers.

The TTRPG has been designed by James Ohlen , the "creative visionary" behind the game and a former Mass Effect studio director. In it, you'll venture across the stars (the space ones, not McConaughey) and "lead the Travelers in the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in this universe – the Celestials."

Just like in the video game, time dilation will be something you have to factor into your table-top sessions. " Choices you make create consequences changing the fate of those you love most – and reshaping the future of your entire civilization for generations."

If you want to be in with a chance of getting your hands on one of these limited-edition books, you just have to sign up as a founder on the Exodus website . It's free – I tried it – all you have to do is enter your email address. You'll get some in-game rewards when it launches, and even more if you refer some friends before December 7.

Once you've signed up, you'll be in with a chance of being able to buy the TTRPG. Simply sign up before December 10, 2024, and you may get a code sent to your email that will allow you to purchase the book. Just note that "Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis; receiving a code is not a guarantee of receiving a book. This book is only available in English." You can read more about it here .

