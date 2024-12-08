Hideo Kojima seems to be testing Death Stranding 2, but it's not going well: "I fell asleep twice while on a delivery and ran the vehicle into a cliff"

It's a good job that Hideo Kojima is such a talented game developer, because, in an alternative universe, he may not have made such a good delivery driver if his performance while testing Death Stranding 2 is anything to go on.

Over the last few months, Kojima's personal assistant Ayako Terashima has been regularly posting pictures to social media of the developer seemingly playing a build of Death Stranding 2, often with something in his mouth, and in one instance covered in stickers.

After one rather more innocuous photo posted on December 5, Kojima replied with a quote tweet to let us all know that this particular session hadn't gone especially well, declaring that "I fell asleep twice while on a delivery and ran the vehicle into a cliff. I'm low on sleep".

I fell asleep twice while on a delivery and ran the vehicle into a cliff. I’m low on sleep😅 https://t.co/spi4SMNC5ZDecember 5, 2024

It's perhaps not too surprising that Kojima might be running low on sleep at the moment, as we may soon be seeing a bit more of Death Stranding 2, with Kojima announced to be making his now customary appearance at The Game Awards on December 13, almost two years on from the game's initial announcement at the show.

Subtitled 'On The Beach', we've not seen much of the game since a 10-minute long trailer released in January of this year, with a photo mode revealed at September's Tokyo Game Show being the extent of it. With the game currently scheduled to release in 2025, perhaps a new trailer with a more concrete date could be just around the corner.

While you wait for news on Death Stranding 2, why not check out some of the best horror games around right now?