Ghost of Yotei has a "similar" time commitment to Ghost of Tsushima, and another 25-hour open-world RPG sounds heavenly to my swelling backlog

Ghost of Yotei is set to be just as fleshed out and lengthy as predecessor Ghost of Tsushima was, according to Sucker Punch – and that's great news for all you platinum trophy chasers.

It comes as no surprise that Ghost of Yotei is shaping up to be quite the successor to Ghost of Tsushima, with the open-world features and captivating story developer Sucker Punch has previously referenced. Not only does it boast the very elements that kept fans hooked to the original game, however – it's also apparently just as big. Speaking in a recent interview with VGC, creative director Jason Connell reveals as much.

"We designed the game with some of the similar numbers, in terms of scale and scope of the last experience, in mind," explains Connell, describing how Sucker Punch looked to Ghost of Tsushima while developing Ghost of Yotei. "In that way, we actually found it to be quite satisfying, and there were some good numbers to jump off of." Considering this "scale and scope," it goes without saying that the sequel has hours of fun to offer.

Ghost of Yotei directors talk Open Worlds, Jin Sakai and the power of the PS5 - VGC Podcast Special - YouTube Watch On

"We feel that the experience of playing through Ghost of Yotei, whether you're just ripping through the story, or you're somebody that likes to just go through the whole world and explore, or you're that hardcore platinum chaser – that it is a similar experience [to that of Ghost of Tsushima], we expect, in terms of the time commitment," concludes the lead. How long is said time commitment, then, really?

Probably around 25 hours, if the average time it took players to complete Ghost of Tsushima is anything to go by – and judging by Connell's own words, it certainly is. The 25-hour mark only takes the main story into account, too. Completionists actually averaged about 62 hours. In other words, Ghost of Yotei is the perfect addition to my ever-growing backlog of RPGs… and a great new platinum trophy for any dedicated stans.



