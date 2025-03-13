Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch

You know that game where you can create twisters with your motorbike, parry nukes, and even parry the ground itself to avoid fall damage – V.A Proxy? Well now you can combo the fish you reel out of the open world's waterways, and there's actually a good reason to do so.

V.A Proxy looks like an absolutely wild game and I can't wait for it to finally be out. Developer PyroLith keeps teasing us with videos showing off things like entirely missable cities and a fishing mechanic . It was already violent, as you use a sword-like fishing rod that cuts the poor little fishes into pieces, but now you can brutally combo the creatures, and doing so can improve the loot they drop.

"F**k it, you can combo le fishe now," tweets PyroLith alongside a video of an unsuspecting river creature being dragged from its home and diced into a dozen pieces with a swift flurry of slashes. 'Why would you do this?' I hear PETA ask. Well, "It's not just for show, pulling sick sushi combos increase the chances fishe drop something rare," PyroLith explains.

Fuck it, you can combo le fishe now pic.twitter.com/8LCU2uu77eMarch 9, 2025

I'm not exactly sure how fishing will work in V.A Proxy. Will it be like Stardew Valley, where certain fish are needed for specific recipes? Will it be like Red Dead Redemption 2, where fish are needed just to complete challenges? Whatever the case, all these other games need to let me beat the crap out of fish that are hard to find. Catch these fish and catch these hands.

I love that this developer seems to just wake up and add another buck-wild combo or parry. It seems like a fantastic way to develop games. You can also use the fishing rod as a standard weapon throughout the game, so maybe there will be challenge runs where people try to use just that.

There's no release date for V.A Proxy just yet, but there is a free Steam demo you can try out if you like the look of it. I certainly do.

In the meantime, check out the best action games you can play right now if you're looking for something fast to get stuck into.