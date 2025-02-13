Dark Souls meets Death Stranding in Hell is Us, a dark action-adventure game with an unforgiving open world – and it's coming very soon

Sony held yet another State of Play last night, and Bloodborne was once again overlooked – but Soulslike fans still have something to look forward to in Hell is Us, an action-adventure gem with gloomy vibes reminiscent of Dark Souls and Death Stranding .

Hell is Us turns horror onto its head, placing players in the middle of a wartorn setting – but humans aren't the only force to reckon with following the civil war. A mysterious calamity is spreading over the already ravaged land, unleashing supernatural beings that, as developer Rogue Factor puts it, "no modern weapon can defeat." Taking them on means using special weapons in fast-paced melee combat, but there's another unique tool that sets Hell is Us apart.

As seen in yesterday's release date trailer , players can make use of a handy drone while exploring the game's dark open world. It's a unique twist on normal exploration, and it makes an already unsettling world feel even more unnerving. Comments compare Hell is Us with everything from Devil May Cry to Death Stranding, with one response stating that the trailer has "nailed a tone and aesthetic" with its "desperate, bitter vibe."

Hell is Us - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Others joke that "Death Stranding Souls" looks "very fun" – and it's not hard to see why. Hell is Us does look to blend some of FromSoftware and Hideo Kojima 's best qualities, but there's no telling yet what the game will play like and whether it will lean further into its Soulslike flair or its Death Stranding-esque focus on exploration until its launch. Thankfully, however, there isn't long left to wait now before Hell is Us drops.

As per Rogue Factor's new trailer, Hell is Us will release on September 4 this year, marking its launch just seven months away. The game will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, costing $49.99 for a standard copy and $69.99 for the deluxe version. Players interested in early access to the game can buy the latter edition and hop in three days prior to the normal launch day on September 1.



