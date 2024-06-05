Behold, the industrial-strength model of Miquella's arm custom-made for Shadow of the Erdtree events: "That arm is reinforced with resin, metal, and fiberglass"

In case you didn't know, there's a life-size replica of Elden Ring character Miquella's arm going around at events, and apparently it's near indestructible.

To be clear, this is a completely separate thing from the Malenia life-size replica that you can buy from Bandai Namco's store, as well as the 10-foot statue of Messmer the Impaler that was given away as part of a video contest. The Miquella arm, as far as I know, isn't available for purchase or as a prize winning and is being shuttled around various Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree events for throngs of Tarnished to witness and, inevitably, put their grubby hands all over. According to a fabricator at Volpin Props, which supplied the statue, the Miquella arm was reinforced with three different impact resistant materials to withstand all sorts of abuse.

"One thing that was stressed when working on Miquella was that people would interact with the hand to enter the event," the fabricator, going by CuteMonster Props, said. "That arm is reinforced with resin, metal, and fiberglass."

Ironically, it turns out people have generally been a lot more gentle than the fabricators anticipated. "I'm tickled that every picture so far has everyone handling it so gingerly," CuteMonster Props added.

One thing that was stressed when working on Miquella was that people would interact with the hand to enter the event. That arm is reinforced with resin, metal, and fiberglass.I'm tickled that every picture so far has everyone handling it so gingerly. https://t.co/ONOFVxbEdQJune 4, 2024

Miquella is a minor and tragic lore figure in the Elden Ring base game whose taking on a much bigger role in the quasi-religious Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. You can read a little about the character in our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree hands-on preview, in which GR's Austin Wood wrote, "For all intents and purposes, it almost feels like a new, small FromSoftware game is coming out. Shadow of the Erdtree will inevitably be a lot shorter, sure, but possibly even sweeter."

Here's how to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring once it releases on June 21.