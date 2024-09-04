Before returning to The Division 3, Star Wars Outlaws' creative director is spending his "last weeks" on the open-world game "pushing as much as I can"

Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty is spending his last few weeks with the open-world game "pushing as much as I can" before heading to The Division 3.

In an interview with Gamesradar+, Gerighty says, "It's been announced that I'm exec producer on The Division, so these are my last weeks, but I'm making sure that I'm pushing as much as I can on the last weeks."

That's good news for Star Wars Outlaws content, with Gerighty mentioning, "We're pushing a lot of improvements. We don't want to let it go. They're going to have to kick us out the door. And that's improvements, not just on the base game, but it's things that we're going to deliver later on this year and next year with the downloadable episodes that we're creating there."

Gerighty goes on to talk a bit more about the future of Star Wars Outlaws content plans ahead of his departure, saying, "We're going to be able to build on that and make something that's really Sabacc themed. The next one that features Hondo from the animation – he's a legendary Space Pirate, a great character, super humorous – so that it's space piracy and pushing the space aspect of the game, which, I mean, we would have loved to spend more time in space."

Despite leaving the team to move to The Division 3, Gerighty has one final note about Star Wars Outlaws: "But whatever happens next, I'll be playing it for sure."

At this point, almost nothing is known about The Division 3 outside of Gerighty's involvement. Gerighty served as director on The Division 2 back in 2019, which is in the middle of its sixth year of content, continuing on through 2025.

