Battered and bruised Where Winds Meet players rally together to rid the Wuxia open-world MMO of its demonic geese: "Yeet into the water. Every single one of them"

Free-to-play, open-world, action-adventure RPG Where Winds Meet topped 2 million players in its first day, and now they are being terrorized by the world's birds. Much like the humble Cucco from The Legend of Zelda, these animals that should be fairly innocuous set dressing for the world can quickly turn into vicious unstoppable terminators with a taste for human blood.

The goose problem in Where Winds Meet is so prolific that players have been taking to social media to spread the word on how to get rid of these "roundhouse kick," "immediate kill" menaces. The posts, spotted by PC Gamer , expose the birds' one true weakness, and try to spread the word among other aggrieved players: the waterfowl can't swim.

Whether you're looking at Reddit or Steam , you will see players spreading the good words about sending the geese to a watery grave. One player tells others to use Tai Chi to "yeet [them] into the water. Every single one of them." Another person teaches about the "easy way to cheese them [is] to use Tai Chi and throw them in deep water so they drown."