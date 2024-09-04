After 6 years, State of Decay 2 is getting its final update this year as dev focuses on making State of Decay 3 "the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise"

After six years and almost 40 updates, State of Decay 2 will get its final update sometime later this year.

Undead Labs announced on the official State of Decay website that it's shifting its focus to State of Decay 3, which was first revealed back in 2020 and which got a new trailer in June.

"New modes, maps, difficulties, stories, characters, weapons, cosmetics, bounties, vehicles, events, traits and more — we’ve poured our hearts into making the experience the best it can be, spurred on by your belief in us," the studio said. "Every update addressed your Wishlist requests, fixed bugs, and brought quality of life improvements. We love making the game you love to play."

State of Decay 2's final update is aptly named Update 38 and will address "some longstanding issues" and include some quality of life improvements. At that point, all seasonal content and otherwise gated content will be permanently unlocked for all players.

Undead Labs confirmed that State of Decay 2 isn't being pulled offline and will still be available to play and purchase after its final update, but it won't be adding any new content or supporting it in any way. After Update 38, Undead Labs is closing the State of Decay 2 support system and won't be accepting any more bug reports, so if there's one that you really want to see fixed, now's the time to make your voice heard if you haven't already.

"We know you love this world we’ve created and the amazing community you’ve helped build. While you’ve enjoyed State of Decay 2 for many years, you may have heard that we are also hard at work on the next evolution of the franchise! Our ambition is to make the greatest zombie survival sim in the franchise," the studio said.

We haven't heard a whole lot about State of Decay 3, but Undead Labs previously revealed that it takes place "years after the zombie apocalypse nearly wiped out humankind," and will be the "next evolution" of the franchise. It sounds like, without State of Decay 2 taking up the bulk of its time and resources, we'll start hearing and seeing a lot more from the sequel in relatively short order.

