Acclaimed indie dev properly reveals his solarpunk open-world comedy featuring a naughty grandpa and sex robots releasing "whenever GTA 6 comes out, whatever that is"

"Utopia is here. You're not impressed." An accurate description of my general worldview, and the tagline for absurdist sci-fi comedy game Future? No Thanks!, about guiding a curmudgeonly grandfather through his self-imposed last day on Earth. He intends on clearing his bucket list thoroughly before shaking his mortal coil, and players get to be who helps him do that. Joy!

In a rather optimistic view of 2045, society has managed to figure itself out pretty well. Climate change is under control, technology is firmly being used to serve us and our own needs, and democracy is as strong as ever. Police operate in kindness and medical care is free for all. Many within this ecosocialist paradise are happy, content and enjoying their lives, but not Harvey Huffstone.

Elderly and completely out of step with contemporary life, Harvey's had enough. His euthanasia date has arrived, and with it comes limited time to explore the remaining pleasures of life he missed out on through all his years. The list is rigorous and substantial, but the Pittsburgh of the 2040s has plenty of thrills on offer.

Thus, you explore, interacting with various people in the open-world narrative adventure to satisfy Harvey’s particular wants and desires. Some of the tasks are simple, others a little less so, and despite himself, Harvey may even wind up learning a little something about himself and his life while engaging in his final trip around the sun.

The project comes from developer Molleindustria, and it's the latest in their line of satirical works. Democratic Socialism Simulator and Green New Deal Simulator being the other two also available on Steam. No doubt, among the sexual laughs and cynicism will be plenty of social commentary and discussions of mortality and what progress means in Future? No Thanks!.

Though a Steam page is up, a release date isn't specified. It'll arrive when GTA 6 comes out, giving Rockstar's next sandbox some competition. I plan to be hanging out with Harvey, anyway. Peruse our upcoming indie games list for other gems to wishlist.