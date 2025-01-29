Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tickets are non-transferable, but that hasn't stopped scalpers from trying to pawn them off for up to $900

Nintendo is showing off its shiny new console at a series of Nintendo Switch 2 Experiences, live in-person events hosted around the world starting in April, and, of course, tickets are in very high demand. But if you were too slow to grab tickets the first time around, I wouldn't recommend buying them on a resale website. Partly because they're being listed for hundreds of dollars, mainly because they're literally non-transferable.

Nintendo's own FAQ page about the events, which kick off in New York and Paris on April 4 before touring across multiple cities in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia over the course of the following two months, state that you can't give away your tickets to anyone else. "No - event tickets are non-transferrable and one-time use only."

To no one's surprise, that hasn't stopped scalpers from trying to make a pretty penny from the digital tickets anyway as hype for the Switch 2 builds. On resale websites like eBay, tickets for the New York event are being 'sold' for the affordable price of $900. Other second-hand tickets for the Milan and New York events are still online, though some listings for the London event have been removed from the site. (I do find it funny that none of these scalpers accept returns, though, because, of course, they don't.)

Either way, Nintendo has started contacting those selected to attend the event today, so if your inbox is empty, chances are you weren't one of the lucky ones. Thankfully, should there be enough cancellations, you'll get another chance to attend the preview with a waitlist that goes live later today on January 29 at 2pm ET and 1pm PT.

The next time any of us gets a look at the hybrid handheld console will be in the Nintendo Direct, scheduled to air on April 2, where we'll likely dive deeper into that new Mario Kart game, the console's mysterious new features, and a potential launch line-up.

