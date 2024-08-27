The Monster Hunter Wilds map is twice as big as Monster Hunter World's Wildspire Waste, according to one dedicated mapper

One Monster Hunter fan has attempted to compare the size of Monster Hunter Wilds and World's in-game maps, and the results are "even more impressive" than they thought.

Obviously, Monster Hunter Wilds isn't out yet, so drawing a comparison between Wilds and World's maps is tricky. Additionally, we don't know all the details of Wilds' maps, such as whether they'll be bigger at launch, and how many of them there'll eventually be, compared to World's various disconnect maps like the Wildspire Waste and Ancient Forest.

Nonetheless, one Monster Hunter fan has attempted the feat with all the information available. Firstly, they found some Wilds gameplay that features a player traversing an extended distance over the map, and tried to produce the same distance on Monster Hunter World's Wildspire Waste map. That in itself is tough, as basically everyone uses the new Seikret mount in Wilds.

#MHWilds Map size comparisonI compared the size of the Wilds and World maps, and it's even more impressive than I thought 🤯I'll explain how I did it just below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6fqQ57YdxsAugust 27, 2024

Next, the fan tried to plot the same routes over their respective maps, as best they could, as seen below. Finally, they adjusted the two maps to match the journeys, which in theory would be of equal length. That's how they've arrived at the size comparison just above, showing how huge Monster Hunter Wilds' Windward Plains map might truly be.

Finally, I simply adjusted to match these two theoretically equal journeys 😁 pic.twitter.com/JqiCoCpFRvAugust 27, 2024

The method, admittedly, "isn't perfect, especially as we don't know if our two hunters are going at the same speed," the fan adds. But, still, it seems to be a genuinely solid bit of investigating, and right now at least, we don't have any indication to believe that Monster Hunter Wilds' Windward Plains might won't be significantly larger than the Wildspire Waste of World.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds preview from Gamescom 2024 to see why it sold one of our writers on a franchise they'd never played in just 30 minutes.