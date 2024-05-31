Monster Hunter Wilds will portray "a more hostile world," but Capcom has been "very careful" to do it "in a Monster Hunter way"

On the back of an exciting trailer during last night's PlayStation State of Play stream, Capcom has been teasing even more details about its upcoming open-world action-RPG, Monster Hunter Wilds, which the devs say will portray a "more hostile world" than previous installments in the series.

In a 'message from the developers' video shared on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel, game producer Ryozo Tsujimoto says that Wilds "is still deep in development," so admittedly, "there isn't a lot we can talk about" yet. However, director Yuya Tokuda and executive director and art director Kaname Fujioka still have some details to discuss, and it sounds like the environment itself might be noticeably more brutal than it has been in the series' past.

"It was shown in the trailer, but the environment undergoes many drastic changes, and the monsters sometimes form herds," Tokuda begins. "We want everyone to experience a more unforgiving side of the ecosystem, so the development team is working hard to create that experience."

Adding onto this, Fujioka continues: "Tokuda-san mentioned wanting to portray a more hostile world, so we were very careful in how we portray that in a 'Monster Hunter' way. We also wanted to create a sense of seamless immersion during the gameplay and story. It's a core element we're looking to realize, and we're working hard so that players who love action and this type of experience feel this game is a masterpiece."

Very tantalizing stuff. If you're itching to see more of Monster Hunter Wilds, the good news is that there's not long to wait until you can. It's been confirmed that yet another trailer will be unveiled during Summer Game Fest on June 7, which will "showcase a completely new monster for the first time."

Be sure to check out our roundup of everything announced at the PlayStation State of Play May 2024 to make sure you don't miss a thing.