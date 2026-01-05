Monster Hunter Wilds Switch 2 port seemingly spotted in new update, and after PC performance issues you've got to wonder how Nintendo's handheld might handle it

Evidence for a Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Monster Hunter Wilds has reportedly been found within the files of the game's latest PC update.

As seen on the Monster Hunter leaks subreddit , players have seemingly uncovered text strings and UI features that would point to a Nintendo Switch 2 version. Most notably, this includes a Local Communication option which has the description that mentions "up to 4 people with their Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in proximity." There are also DLSS presets labelled with NSW2 further pointing to a possible Switch 2 version.

The group responsible for datamining the info has also allegedly uncovered graphic presets for the Switch 2 edition (as spotted by VGC ) and released a short clip of what a potential Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Monster Hunter Wilds could look like, with the predicted specs being 1080p in docked mode with fidelity above the PC's "Very Low" preset.

Given that Monster Hunter Wilds' performance woes have overpowered the conversation around the game – with the PC version still being in a rough state almost an entire year after it was released – I can't say that I have especially high hopes for a Switch 2 version.

However, given how popular handhelds are in Japan and Monster Hunter being massive in the region, hopefully that means Capcom would do the work to make it run well, which could hopefully give the game the second chance it deserves. Plus, Capcom is supporting the system with day-one launches for the likes of Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem.

Of course, there's also the chance that this is just some testing on Capcom's part for a potential Switch 2-led Monster Hunter game. The series has two teams, one producing the main titles while another produces what used to be the "portable" editions. We saw this with Monster Hunter 4 and Generations making up generation 4, while World and Rise made up generation 5 of the series.

If it does come to Switch 2, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why we think it's the "new peak of the series," as well as our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.