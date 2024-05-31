Monster Hunter Wilds is trying something brand new for Capcom's series – your mount will automatically find its way around the open world

Monster Hunter Wilds has a brand new mount, and it'll help you find your way around its vast open regions.

Yesterday brought a brand new Monster Hunter Wilds trailer at PlayStation's State of Play showcase, and it didn't disappoint. We saw some of the best graphics in Capcom's series yet, brand new weapons, fearsome new beasts, but crucially, a brand new mount called the Seikret, and it turns out the newcomer has a promising ability.

As detailed over on the PlayStation Blog, it turns out the Seikret can actually utilize its strong sense of smell to lead the player straight to their destinations. "You'll be able to use certain items and even your slinger while on the move, allowing you to recover your health, sharpen your weapon, or even gather materials all from the safety of your Seikret," the PlayStation Blog reveals.

What's more, the trusty steed even lets players switch to and access new secondary weapons while you're riding atop it. The Seikret honestly sounds like so much more than just a new mount – it actually sounds like a full-on walking mini-base for players to recharge and kit themselves out with new gear, all while on the move and tracking down beasties.

It's the sense of smell that's really intriguing, though. Monster Hunter World, the 2018 game which Wilds is seen as a follow-up to, had you following monster tracks and clues like broken trees to find your target, but it sounds like the Seikret might be able to lead you straight to your target, provided you can somehow pick up its scent on the run.

Monster Hunter Wilds is is one of the most anticipated new games of 2025 and is scheduled to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom's action RPG behemoth hits 100 million copies sold, with World and Rise chipping in nearly half of that in just a few years.