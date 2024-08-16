Monster Hunter Wilds is really putting the Chatacabra through it in the weapon showcases, and fans are almost feeling bad for the beastie

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are beginning to feel sorry for the poor old Chatacabra, as it's being used as a punching bag in all the new promotional videos showing off the game's revamped weapons.

Capcom is hyping up the Monster Hunter crowd with new weapon videos for Wilds every few days. Take the video just below, for example, released just yesterday, which shows off the revamped Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds, complete with several brand new chain attacks, and even a weapon skin that teases a brand new monster for the new game.

⚔️ Switch Axe ⚔️The versatile Switch Axe can morph between its powerful Axe Mode and the swift Sword Mode on the fly to fit the situation. With Focus Mode, accurately target the enemy's weak point and discharge your weapon's Phials! #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/khNysEwKELAugust 15, 2024

To date, there have been 12 weapon reveals for Monster Hunter Wilds via Capcom's social channels, including the bow, heavy bowgun, and the great sword. The thing is, all the weapon videos have used the Chatacabra, a new creature for Monster Hunter Wilds, to demonstrate the destructive prowess of the weapons, and series fans are starting to feel slightly sorry for the poor beastie.

As ever, this is coming about through some downright brilliant fan art from Twitter users. You can see a few fantastic examples just below, all of which paint the Chupacabra as a victim of Capcom's weapons rollout. This is all before it gets slaughtered on repeat in the actual game itself, mind you, so it's not like things are getting better.

Chatacabra has to go through it every day.#MHWilds pic.twitter.com/b24vWTi2ckAugust 15, 2024

chatacabra waking up every morning to be the weapon showcase victim pic.twitter.com/HQZTgL6eJbAugust 14, 2024

poor chatacabra https://t.co/rkuywtqWgG pic.twitter.com/VyJRjv5t0qAugust 15, 2024

Speaking of the weapon reveal videos though, some Capcom fans have remembered that the developer did this exact thing just a matter of months before 2018's smash-hit Monster Hunter World launched. This is giving fans hope that Monster Hunter Wilds is around six months away from launch, and history does show that Capcom's enjoyed historic success releasing Monster Hunter and Resident Evil games in the first few months of the year.

