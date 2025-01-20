Monster Hunter Wilds devs are "looking at" lowering the recommended GPU specs, but a free hardware benchmark tool isn't coming just yet

The German Twitter account for Monster Hunter mistakenly claimed that a free tool would be released that you can use to check if your PC can run Monster Hunter Wilds , but don't worry, it is still being considered, and Capcom is also looking at lowering the recommended specs.

In the original tweet (with translations provided by DeepL), the account writes that there are plans to actually release "a standalone, free hardware benchmark tool." This would allow you to run a quick check to see if your PC could run the upcoming game, which would be very useful as you wouldn't have to buy the action RPG first and then request a refund if your machine couldn't handle it.

A follow-up quote tweet clarifies this original claim was a "translation error," but it does confirm that a free hardware benchmark tool is being looked into, so don't count it out just yet.

It seems that the part about Capcom "looking at lowering the recommended GPU requirements" is legitimate, however. Currently, the game's Steam page states you should have an Nvidia GTX 2070 Super or an RTX 4060 . The 4060s start at around $299, so they're not cheap.

Liebe Jäger,in diesem Beitrag hat sich leider ein Übersetzungsfehler eingeschlichen.Wir prüfen die Möglichkeiten eines eigenständigen, kostenlosen Hardware-Benchmark-Tools, können dies zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt jedoch noch nicht bestätigen.Danke für euer Verständnis. 🙏 https://t.co/qTxK4EY4UCJanuary 19, 2025

In the video of the PS5 performance mode test, the game does look absolutely stunning, so it's easy to see why Capcom recommends a powerful GPU for PC players, but the ability to play on an older GPU would help a lot of us save some money. Hopefully Capcom can figure it out ahead of the February 28 launch date.

In our preview of Monster Hunter Wilds, we note that "we're blown away not just by the scope of Monster Hunter Wilds' ambitions, but how readily Capcom is stepping up to the plate to meet it."

