Monster Hunter Wilds dev says Capcom is "really expanding on the parts that were appreciated in Worlds" to fully embed new fans into the series

Monster Hunter Wilds art director Kaname Fujio says that Capcom is using the best parts of Monster Hunter Worlds to ensure that new fans really feel like they've found a new home in the series.

Speaking during the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted, Fujio said "it's true, [Monster Hunter] World has reached quite a lot of people. Seeing people become fans of the game means a lot to us, because through Monster Hunter, we're able to express the game design and creativity that we value so much. And for people around the world to really understand it has really given us a lot of confidence."

"As for Wilds," he continues, "within that, we're really expanding on the parts that were appreciated in Worlds and taking it even further into that world. We wanted to make sure that those who become interested in Worlds can now truly become fans of the franchise."

Austin recently headed to Japan for our Monster Hunter Wilds big preview , where he said that Capcom had solved almost all of the issues he had with the recent Monster Hunter Wilds beta - including the infamous hitstop changes - and that it now truly feels like a sequel to Monster Hunter World. Since its release at the start of 2018, Monster Hunter World has sold more than 25 million copies, becoming the best-selling game in Capcom history, and helping transform the future of the series. For Fujio, that new future seems extremely gratifying.

