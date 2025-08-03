Monster Hunter Stories 3 fan threatens to "s**t [their] pants" if it was revealed, now Capcom says "sorry about your pants"

Capcom revealed Monster Hunter Stories 3 during the July Nintendo Direct, potentially causing a particular fan to make an unfortunate mess. Ahead of the showcase, the player posted about being so excited at the prospect of a third installment in the Monster Hunter spin-off, they’d defecate in their pants, leading to serious concern over their laundry situation.

Sure enough, the Direct saw Stories 3 announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The post, which directly states if this happened, they'd "shit themselves," was already garnering attention by the time the official Monster Hunter account decided to respond.

"Sorry about your pants," the reply reads. I mean, what else needs to be said? Sometimes revealing new games has consequences, and on this occasion, they included one poor player's wardrobe. Alas, all in the name of it being an excellent time to be into Monster Hunter.

sorry about your pantsJuly 31, 2025

Strikingly different from the main games, the Monster Hunter Stories series uses RPG mechanics and has you play a Rider as opposed to a Hunter. As the moniker suggests, that means you spend most of your time riding monsters around instead of hunting them. Through-out each installment, you gather eggs and hatch them, then ride your companions to previously unexplored areas or into battle.

The gameplay is more linear, with a stronger focus on the story than in the namesake, and a cuter aesthetic. Playing it will reward you with more mythology from the Forbidden Lands, if you're into that kind of thing, but these make good stand-alone games regardless.

It's been four years since Monster Hunter Stories 2, hence the anticipation for another. The fourth might come with a little bit of dread now too, for what other bodily disasters it'll bring.

For heading out into the Forbidden Lands, we have a comprehensive Monster Hunter Wilds roster and Monster list to keep you informed.