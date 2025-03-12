World of Warcraft guild cheats its way to winning Race for World First, gets caught, banned, then reverses its name and does it all over again

A World of Warcraft guild has pulled off a hilarious stunt: They've won the race to world first in the new Undermine patch using an exploit, had their ranking removed and their accounts suspended, reversed their name, and done it all over again.

As reported by our friends over at PC Gamer , RAoV Quality Assurance beat the new Mythic difficulty raid using the lowest-level gear, an impossible feat. RAoV stands for random acts of violation, and they certainly live up to their namesake, as WoW community manager Kaivax explains: "We immediately began an investigation into these unusual kills, and we detected a group of new accounts using an exploit to cast an internal spell to kill Mythic raid bosses, including Chrome King Gallywix. Our security engineers quickly moved to put a stop to the cheat and take action against the accounts involved, and we have cleared the Hall of Fame to await the rightful winner of the RFW [race to world first]. Thank you to everyone who reported this."

It doesn't stop there, though. Despite writing, "We will continue to employ the utmost vigilance about fair play in World of Warcraft," the guild simply reversed their name to ecnarussAeR ytilauQ VoAR and did it again. They added a 'Re' to show this is the second attempt. WoW players have already congratulated the guild on the game's subreddit, writing , "Congratulations RAoV Quality Assurance on world SECOND Gallywix!"

What makes this all especially funny is that PC Gamer also notes that the RAoV moniker references a different exploit group that was stopped six years ago .

I know cheating in multiplayer games is bad, and maybe I'd be more annoyed if I were a serious WoW player, but sometimes you have to take a step back and appreciate the work of fine trolls. As we can see by the congratulations on Reddit and the funny comments, many fans clearly just find this funny.

