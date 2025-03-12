World of Warcraft guild cheats its way to winning Race for World First, gets caught, banned, then reverses its name and does it all over again

published

Everyone deserves a second chance... A second chance to cheat, that is

World of Warcraft
(Image credit: Blizzard)

A World of Warcraft guild has pulled off a hilarious stunt: They've won the race to world first in the new Undermine patch using an exploit, had their ranking removed and their accounts suspended, reversed their name, and done it all over again.

As reported by our friends over at PC Gamer, RAoV Quality Assurance beat the new Mythic difficulty raid using the lowest-level gear, an impossible feat. RAoV stands for random acts of violation, and they certainly live up to their namesake, as WoW community manager Kaivax explains: "We immediately began an investigation into these unusual kills, and we detected a group of new accounts using an exploit to cast an internal spell to kill Mythic raid bosses, including Chrome King Gallywix. Our security engineers quickly moved to put a stop to the cheat and take action against the accounts involved, and we have cleared the Hall of Fame to await the rightful winner of the RFW [race to world first]. Thank you to everyone who reported this."

It doesn't stop there, though. Despite writing, "We will continue to employ the utmost vigilance about fair play in World of Warcraft," the guild simply reversed their name to ecnarussAeR ytilauQ VoAR and did it again. They added a 'Re' to show this is the second attempt. WoW players have already congratulated the guild on the game's subreddit, writing, "Congratulations RAoV Quality Assurance on world SECOND Gallywix!"

What makes this all especially funny is that PC Gamer also notes that the RAoV moniker references a different exploit group that was stopped six years ago.

I know cheating in multiplayer games is bad, and maybe I'd be more annoyed if I were a serious WoW player, but sometimes you have to take a step back and appreciate the work of fine trolls. As we can see by the congratulations on Reddit and the funny comments, many fans clearly just find this funny.

If you want to play something else once you're done with the race to world first, check out our list of the best online games you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

