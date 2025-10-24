MMO ends 19-year-wait for new skill with sailing finally washing ashore next month, expanding the Old School RuneScape map by 190%

Old School RuneScape devs have confirmed that the long-awaited Sailing update is releasing in just under a month on November 19.

Over two years ago, Jagex held a player vote for Old School RuneScape fans to decide the MMO's first new skill in over a decade since the old school version was revived by nostalgia . And after weeks of voting, sailing won out over taming and shamanism , since then the developers have been hard at work implementing it, with Alpha and Beta tests for the new skill allowing people to go hands-on with sailing earlier this year .

Sailing, Old School RuneScape’s NEW SKILL | Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Today, Jagex confirmed that sailing is finally coming to Old School RuneScape in just under a month, with it releasing on November 19, 2025. The trailer description reads, "We've worked on this skill in close collaboration with our community, giving players the opportunity to vote on key milestones and shape its direction from the start, and on November 19, the ocean will open and come to life." At that point, it'll have been almost 19 years since the last OSRS skill, with Hunter being added in November 2006 (we're not counting additions to the non-Old School version of the MMO).

This update is described as what is basically the equivalent to an expansion to the game, with Jagex saying the sailing skill expands the playable map size by 190% thanks to the open waters of RuneScape being opened up to players. Alongside the actual skill of sailing, the game is introducing shipwreck salvaging as well as new NPCs and questlines to the game.

And you best know that we'll be soaring across the high seas blasting Sea Shanty 2 out of our boat's stereo system that definitely exists in the world of RuneScape.

