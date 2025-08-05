Dune: Awakening player manages a sandworm escape so jaw-dropping even the MMO's devs are impressed: "Yes, I pissed my pants, yes, my stillsuit saved the piss"

Dune: Awakening players have managed some impressive feats since the survival MMO's launch earlier this year, but in terms of sheer spectacle, there's little to match this 22-second clip of an absurdly daring escape from an approaching sandworm. It's so impressive, in fact, that it's gotten a shoutout from the devs at Funcom.

The clip sees Reddit user BarrelDivesNSplitJs trying to enter an ornithopter in the desert which, naturally, instantly attracts the attention of a sandworm. The player jetpacks away just in time to hover narrowly outside the reach of the sandworm's maw – which gives us a perfectly harrowing image of a tiny human figure utterly dwarfed by the threat of the creature's gullet. Maybe most impressive is the fact that the escape was angled in such a way that the sandworm didn't even scratch the ornithopter.

"Dropped in on a lil baby spice, cause why not?" BarrelDivesNSplitJs explains in a comment on the post. "Shai-Hulud showed up as expected, and it wouldn’t let me in the thopter to save my life… I wrote off my loyal ship and was able to yeet myself away. Yes, I pissed my pants, yes my still suit saved the piss."

That post is a few weeks old now, but it was recently highlighted by the devs on Twitter. "Fear is the mind-killer," the post says. "An impressive escape by u/BarrelDivesNSplitJs using a combination of Bindu Sprint and a Full Suspensor Belt."

The devs have been proactive in highlighting the most interesting things the Dune: Awakening community has been up to, including the saga to make sure Ben checked his base power. Survival takes many forms on Arrakis.

