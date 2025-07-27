"Praise the maker": In an MMO miracle, Dune: Awakening players and the devs themselves tracked down a player named Ben to convince him to check his base power

As Lisan al Gaib foretold, Ben has finally been found in Dune: Awakening.

In case you were out of the loop or otherwise had sand in your eyes, the Dune: Awakening community and even the devs themselves have been on a game-wide hunt for a player named Ben.

One viral social media post this week saw a player trying to track down a fellow desert survivor called Ben to let him know his "guild base power is out." The original poster said Ben "was the first person I spoke to over the internet in 20 years," hence his commitment to being a good samaritan.

Ben then became somewhat of an inside joke for the playerbase, one which ballooned big enough for Awakening's devs to take notice in a recent patch note, writing, "Ben, if you're reading this, your base power is out."

And in what seems like an MMO miracle, Ben has been found. The player who originally started the search for Ben recently posted an update, telling an eager community that "his power is back" and that they "spoke again [...] he and his mates will be checking the base."

Ben himself, as if resurrected by the maker, then popped his head online to let everyone know that the message had reached him loud and clear. "Hello everyone," Ben wrote. "Been busy getting this power on but we’re all good now base is safe."

So, there, all is good on Arrakis. Well, if you ignore the giant wars and geopolitical tensions, that is, but at least Ben's power is back on thanks to the power of sharing and community. That's something.

