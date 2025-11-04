Nintendo has done the impossible: release a Metroid Prime 4 trailer that actually looks good, and coincidentally includes the Akira slide

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is probably my most-anticipated game right now, but that's been despite Nintendo's marketing efforts. Early looks just didn't paint a picture of the kind of follow-up fans have been waiting nearly 20 years for, but today Nintendo has finally delivered a trailer that puts all the things that are actually great about the Metroid series front and center.

The new trailer reprises a few shots we've seen in previous previews, but we also get glimpses at new locations, enemies, and abilities. We see Samus staring down imposing-looking fortresses, exploring vast worlds and underground catacombs, facing off against weird alien foes, and using powers to reach new locations, all with a sense of mystery and intrigue hanging over the whole adventure. It's even got mid-combat scanning!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Survive - YouTube Watch On

In other words, we've finally got a trailer that seems to understand why people like Metroid. I'm probably putting too much stock in the specifics of marketing here, but the first few trailers since the game reemerged earlier this just didn't seem to get the vibe. First we got a narrative-focused look breaking down the absolute basics, which I guess was a fair enough introduction to potential new fans, but there wasn't much there to latch onto.

But the real problem was the September trailer, which showed off a whole lot of limp-looking action and a worrisome focus on a bike roaming through an apparent open-world area. Today's trailer rights the wrongs of that bike reveal, making Samus's vehicle look as cool as it should, complete with an obligatory Akira slide to bring it all together.

There's still no telling whether Prime 4 will be able to live up to nearly two decades worth of hype, but this trailer has brought my inner 14-year-old Metroid fan back to those screaming levels first inspired by the glimpse of that big space battle in May. We'll soon find out if Nintendo and Retro can deliver.

These are the best Metroid games of all time.