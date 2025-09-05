Metal Gear Solid veteran David Hayter says Snake is responsible for the strangest line he's had to read, all because of a farting Super Smash Bros fighter

David Hayter has revealed the strangest line he's ever had to do while playing Snake wasn't actually for a Metal Gear Solid game.

The Metal Gear Solid series features some of the greatest stories in gaming history, but they are also home to some of the absolute dumbest moments in games. Metal Gear Solid 3 has an incredibly emotional ending that still gets me teary-eyed every time I replay it, but it's also the game featuring the character who shoots bees from his mouth. Metal Gear Solid 4 features Snake grappling with his own mortality, but also has him come across a guy crapping himself inside of a barrel and has Snake exclaim "diarrhea?" (something Snake voice actor David Hayter mentioned unprompted when I interviewed him for this feature ).

Speaking to Lady Dimitrescu actor Maggie Robertson as part of the Future Game Show, Hayter was asked what the weirdest line of dialogue he ever had to record was. And shockingly, it's not a Metal Gear line.

When Snake appears in Super Smash Bros., he can call his team to gather intel about his opponents, which Hayter recalls. "In Super Smash Bros., they describe to me my opponent Jigglypuff, who gets around by farting, and I had to say 'by… farting…'"

Now the Pokemon diehards will no doubt question when the lore says Jigglypuff is farting constantly, but this was actually an error from Hayter. The codec call in question was actually about Wario, who has the devastating Wario Waft move, which sees him deem that you get his Wario steam and send opponents flying with a mushroom cloud out of his rear end. This move also sends him flying into the air through the sheer force of ass ripping.

Sadly, they only recorded codec calls for Super Smash Bros. Brawl and not for Snake's return in Ultimate (although the Brawl ones still appear there), which is a huge shame because I'd love to hear Snake talk about how crocodiles taste in relation to King K Rool or hear his reaction to Minecraft Steve. And presumably he just means lines he's said officially in a game, because...

