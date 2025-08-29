Metal Gear Solid Delta replaces the original game's bikini model posters with new pictures and family photos of the same women 21 years later

Is Metal Gear Solid 3 an artful exploration of what patriotism means through shifting national allegiances, or a spy adventure built to appeal most of all to teenage boys? The answer, of course, is simply 'yes,' and nowhere are the game's more prurient intentions apparent than in the array of real-life bikini model posters that you can find throughout the levels. Those posters are still present in the Metal Gear Solid Delta remake, but Konami has also given them a surprisingly wholesome update.

If you play Delta in Legacy Style, you'll see all the old posters upscaled to look more detailed at modern resolutions. But if you play in New Style, you'll see new photos of the same models as they look now, 21 years later. Some of the new images remain a bit spicy – shout out to anybody who can still rock a revealing swimsuit at what must be roughly 40 years old – but others are downright wholesome family photos.

(Image credit: Konami)

As creative producer Yuji Korekado tells Famitsu (translated by Automaton), Konami reached out to the original game's models and asked for new photos of themselves looking their best. Some responded with traditional modeling photos, while others came back with the more heartwarming images.

(Image credit: Konami)

It's an endearing touch, but MGS Delta seems to be full of those – from the inclusion of the old PSP codes to a brand-new version of the old Guy Savage minigame. Those other Easter eggs aren't the type to get partners lovingly calling out their family's appearance in a new video game on social media, though. All I can say is d'aww.

