Metal Gear Solid Delta is so faithful that Konami seemingly kept all of the original's assets in the game's files

Fans are digging into the files of Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater and have discovered the game has a lot of data from the original 2004 game just sitting there.

If there's one thing to say about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, it's that it's extremely faithful. We're talking, the guards still give you codes for Metal Gear Acid on the PSP levels of faithfulness. And while that was very much the intention from Konami, it's inspired comments about what a remake really is when games like Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill 2 feel like reimaginings, while Metal Gear has more in line with Oblivion Remastered and Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

Turns out faithfulness isn't all it has in common with Oblivion Remastered (I mean, they also share a developer, but shh) as fans have discovered that the files of Metal Gear Solid Delta seemingly contain the entirety of Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater.

A user on the r/MetalGearSolid subreddit posted saying, "I stumbled into a suspicious little folder named 'OldMGS3', inquisitive of what it contained, I opened it and its 'us' subdirectory, just to be hit with what looks like every asset from Metal Gear Solid 3. If it is so, then there may be at least 5-12GB of unused and now worthless data." The user also attached screenshots of Ocelot's old model and the game's Ponizivje Warehouse: Exterior area.

Users in the comments speculate that the game could have potentially featured a graphic swap mode, similar to Halo Anniversary or the recent Tomb Raider remasters, or it could be as simple as using the original files as reference material in the game. The only classic MGS3 assets still in Delta are the original opening credits when you play in Legacy mode and some of the Secret Theater videos, so the rest of it is presumably just taking up space.

