A giant exclamation point appears over Komani's head as it investigates Metal Gear Solid Delta causing some of the weirdest bugs and crashes of 2025, with not one, but two crocodile issues

Konami has released a list of known issues for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in what is perhaps the most bizarre note I've ever seen from a game.

What is a modern AAA game release on PC without any issues? We've had a rough year, with the likes of Monster Hunter: Wilds, The Last of Us Part 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 all experiencing classic issues such as poor performance, texture problems, and poor DRM, making their launches a rough one. But those are weak; Konami has come along with Metal Gear Solid Delta to show what some real launch issues look like.

In a post on the game's Steam news page, Konami addressed some known issues with the remake, and it's unlike any list of issues I've seen before. The highlights include "removing the Crocodile Cap from the Survival Viewer while it is equipped may cause the game to crash under certain conditions," "opening the Radio Window under certain conditions may cause the game to crash," and "collecting food when a hungry crocodile is nearby may cause the game to crash under certain conditions."

Now, most games can't even say they have one crocodile-related crashing bug to their name, while Metal Gear Solid Delta is out here with two. The industry really needs to catch up. Although, that radio one is certainly a big problem given how often you use it.

There are also some non-crash bugs to spice things up, such as "transitioning from a roll into a crawl may result in the character model floating in mid-air under certain conditions" and "in areas where the camera switches to Intrusion View, character movement may become restricted under certain conditions." So you can't accuse Konami of playing it safe with bugs.

But for real, what a strange group of issues. Metal Gear Solid Delta technically isn't out until August 28, with early access starting earlier this week, so I'd hope Konami can get them out of the way by the real launch, or at the very least soon after it. At least the original version of Snake Eater is still available on PC.

Metal Gear Solid Delta contains a remake of a minigame not seen since the PS2 releases, with Metal Gear Rising developer Platinum Games taking charge of it.