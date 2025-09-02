Lost Rift is bringing FPS expertise with an innovative twist on the survival game

The survival game genre has gone through plenty of changes over the years. It's no longer just about knocking down trees to make a simple shelter or scrambling through the undergrowth for berries to keep your hunger meter full, and Lost Rift is leading the way towards a new generation of survival games.

Washed up on the mysterious island of Pioneers’ Landing, your first role is to establish a foothold on your new home, collaborating with your team of up to four friends to build a shelter on this PvE island. Crafting benches and cooking stations mean that the quintessential survival game experience is still here in Lost Rift, but a unique modular building system makes crafting your own unique shelter easy.

Lost Rift | Early Access Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pioneers’ Landing is only one part of a larger archipelago, and while it offers relative safety (as long as your shelter can hold up against the hurricanes, wildfires, and lightning strikes that threaten the island), you'll have to venture further afield if you want to discover the real wealth of these islands. But exploration isn't easy. Dense fog and bad weather can descend at a moment's notice, making it hard to navigate and meaning you risk losing track of your adventuring party if you're not careful. And a distant party is one that's not likely to last very long.

While Pioneers’ Landing gives you the chance to build your shelter free from the dangers of other players, in the unstable zones elsewhere in the archipelago, it's a very different story. On extraction expeditions, you'll be taking all of your skills - not just in crafting, but in planning, strategy, and shooting - to gather the islands' most sought-after loot in multiplayer FPS combat. The problem is, other teams of players want that loot too, and they're not afraid to try and take it from you. It'll take all your teams' skill if you want to find the most valuable items and make it back to safety unscathed.

The new game is from FPS experts People Can Fly, developers of Outriders and Bulletstorm, Lost Rift promises a new twist on the survival game, without sacrificing anything when it comes to PvP authenticity. And you won't have to wait long to dive in for yourself - Lost Rift is set to launch into early access on September 25th for only $20 with a 20% limited time discount, so make sure to wishlist it on Steam and get ready to survive on Pioneers’ Landing.