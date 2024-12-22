Arcane writer says "it was always our hope" to get a character from the show into League of Legends

One Arcane writer always hoped that an original character from the beloved animated series would make it into League of Legends, the massively popular game that acts as the show's source material.

Arcane writer and producer Amanda Overton said as much in an interview with this site here (GamesRadar+), specifically calling out Mel Medarda as the most likely candidate thanks to her badass magical powers. "I think we were all, in the writers' room, thinking 'we're making something badass and unique here - hopefully, fingers crossed, they'll put her in the game.' I think that was always our hope that some of the characters in the show would go to the game and vice versa," she said.

No original Arcane characters have crossed back into Riot Games' MOBA just yet, but there's plenty of reason to believe that'll change soon. Mel's mother Ambessa just joined the fight recently, and leaks suggest that Mel herself won't be far behind - she might even be League of Legends' first new character of 2025, though Riot Games itself hasn't formally announced anything.

"We always knew that Mel would be a mage, and she would have this arc, and we also always knew what her powers would be," Overton continued, before explaining that the team thought it would be "very interesting to give someone a power that's like a mirroring power, because they can beat anyone... they could be up against the most powerful mage, and they could beat them. To me, that is infinitely interesting."

"It's also 'why not give it to a woman?' We're known for being motherly, we're known for being empathetic. And Mel was that character in the show. As much as she tried to have that hard shell around her, she always had that."

