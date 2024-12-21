Arcane writer shares where she wants to go with a new story in the League of Legends universe

With Arcane's second and final season out in the world, one writer has already started thinking about League of Legends' next story and has a particular region she'd like to take a closer look at.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Arcane writer Amanda Overton speaks about potential future plans for the series and her particular interest in the region of Ionia. "I'm really excited for looking at Ionia," she begins, "because I think they have a much more Eastern-centred narrative storytelling and visuals, that is something completely different from what Arcane did in Season 1."

Part of her desire to shift the focus to a new region is to keep things fresh, something that has pushed her away from looking more closely at Noxus. "With Noxus, we did bring a lot of Noxus into Arcane. So to me, it would be like 'let's do something totally new'."

Ionia is by no means a certainty, however, as Overton is clearly enamoured with champions from all corners of the world. "There's just so many great champions to dig into. There are so many rich areas there. I hope that they get to see what a matriarchy looks like, because I don't think we've seen that on TV before - up in the Freljord, having a matriarchy, I was like 'hell yeah, I've never seen that'."

Indeed, it's the sheer number of potential characters that has truly piqued Overton's interest. "There are so many great little characters, and to me, I'm always looking for ways to tell stories where you can have characters who can find similarities in their differences," she explains. "With so many different types of intelligent life in Runeterra, and so many fun characters, they are all so different that you could find so many great stories with such great conflicts, looking for similarities in the champions' differences."

