Sorry Kingdom Hearts 4 hopefuls, Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley says don't expect another look at the long-awaited RPG sequel: "People are setting themselves up for failure"
But we can "keep hoping"
It looks like Kingdom Hearts 4 will not make an appearance during this year's Summer Game Fest after all if host Geoff Keighley's latest remarks are anything to go by.
Speaking during a recent Q&A live stream, SGF presenter Geoff Keighley seemingly reveals news that no Kingdom Hearts stan wants to hear - we probably won't see the upcoming RPG at this weekend's show. Following a slew of questions regarding Kingdom Hearts 4 and its possible presence during the event, Keighly notes that "people keep asking about Kingdom Hearts" but says that he doesn't "know why." He goes on to speculate that players may have expectations due to last year's announcement from Square Enix at SGF.
"I think it's because we did Final Fantasy [7] Rebirth last year," Keighley explains. The host then laughs awkwardly, saying that "people are setting themselves up for failure" by expecting a new look at Kingdom Hearts 4 following its big reveal during 2022's 20th-anniversary event.
😭 pic.twitter.com/CPoIy0zrOhJune 3, 2024
The announcement trailer showed a matured Sora and provided a glimpse of the Tokyo-inspired city Quadratum - a bustling hub area home to the protagonist and his luxury apartment. Past that initial clip, Square Enix has yet to drop another trailer.
If Keighley's sentiment rings true, it seems excited fans shouldn't expect to see one during SGF, either - "but you guys can keep hoping." While the showrunner's Q&A reveal was undoubtedly disappointing for us longtime Kingdom Hearts players, the Summer Game Fest schedule this weekend offers plenty of other possible announcements and trailers to look forward to with the GTA 6 publisher, Xbox, and PlayStation all in attendance.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
